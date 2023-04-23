Vilnius in Lithuania. The nation has carried out a successful trial involving zero electricity from Russia. File photo: Shutterstock Images
Lithuania off Russia power grid for first time, preparing to hook up to western Europe
- The Baltic EU and Nato country cut all connections to the Russian power grid for 10 hours on Saturday, in a test
- It served as preparation for planned synchronisation of nation’s grid with western Europe, to move away from system linked to Moscow from Soviet era
