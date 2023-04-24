A German environmental activist throws cigarette butts as he sits on top of a pile of them, collected in one week, at Comercio square in Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Climate activists pile up 650,000 cigarette butts in Portugal to raise pollution awareness
- German climate campaigner Andreas Noe, who climbed on to the pile, wore a breathing apparatus to protect himself from the toxins
- ‘Plastic is hidden in cigarette butts and many people don’t know it,’ the activist said. Noe collected about a million cigarette butts in two months.
A German environmental activist throws cigarette butts as he sits on top of a pile of them, collected in one week, at Comercio square in Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday. Photo: AFP