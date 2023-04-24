The test emergency alert message sent to mobile phones in Britain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
UK says some mobile users did not receive emergency alert test
- ‘A very small proportion of mobile users on some networks did not receive it and we will be looking at this as part of our review of the test,’ the government said
- The new system, modelled on similar schemes in Canada, Japan, the Netherlands and the US, aims to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby
