An activist in Berlin, Germany, glues their hand on a road on Monday during a climate change protest. Photo: Reuters
Germany
Germany climate protesters aim to stop Berlin traffic, armed with glue

  • ‘We no longer accept that the government has no plan to stop the destruction of the basis of our existence’, said Last Generation activists
  • Group wants Germany to stop using all fossil fuels by 2030 and take short-term measures including a lower speed limit on motorways to cut emissions

Associated Press
Updated: 6:42pm, 24 Apr, 2023

