The official headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Shutterstock
WHO fires senior official over ‘unacceptable’ sexual misconduct
- Fijian doctor Temo Waqanivalu was dismissed ‘following findings of sexual misconduct against him and corresponding disciplinary process’
- WHO has been undergoing reforms after it faced criticism over its slow response to claims of sexual abuse by aid workers sent to the DR Congo during the Ebola outbreak
