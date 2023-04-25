UK’s Prince William settles a phone-hacking claim against Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers for a ‘a very large sum of money’ as part of a secret agreement according to lawyers for Prince Harry. Photo: Pool via AFP
Buckingham Palace, Prince William struck secret deal to settle phone-hacking claim against Murdoch group, Harry seeks redress
- Court documents state that the deal was struck to ‘avoid the situation where a member of the royal family would have to sit in the witness box’
- The News Group Newspapers is being sued by Harry, Prince William’s younger brother of phone-hacking and obtaining private information about him by deception
