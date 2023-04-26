Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Photo: EPA-EFE
History
Portugal should apologise for past role in slavery, president says

  • Portugal played a significant role in the transatlantic slave trade from the 15th to the 19th century
  • President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is the first Portuguese leader to publicly suggest a national apology

Reuters
Updated: 12:04pm, 26 Apr, 2023

