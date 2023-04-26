In a new recruitment video, the Russian military challenges ‘real’ men to swap civilian life for the battlefield. Photo: Russian Ministry of Defence
‘Be a real man’: Russian army launches recruitment drive as Ukraine counteroffensive looms
- Russia’s military has launched a video campaign to lure more professional soldiers to fight in Ukraine
- Posters seeking professional soldiers have also sprung up in the Russian capital in recent weeks
