Pope Francis approved changes to the norms governing the Synod of Bishops, a Vatican body that gathers the world’s bishops together for periodic meetings, following years of demands by women to have the right to vote. Photo: dpa
‘Crack in stained glass ceiling’ as Pope Francis allows women to vote at bishops’ meeting
- Under the new changes, five religious sisters will join five priests as voting representatives for religious orders
- Catholic women’s groups that have long criticised the Vatican for treating women as second-class citizens immediately praised the move as historic
