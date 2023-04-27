Pope Francis approved changes to the norms governing the Synod of Bishops, a Vatican body that gathers the world’s bishops together for periodic meetings, following years of demands by women to have the right to vote. Photo: dpa
Pope Francis
‘Crack in stained glass ceiling’ as Pope Francis allows women to vote at bishops’ meeting

  • Under the new changes, five religious sisters will join five priests as voting representatives for religious orders
  • Catholic women’s groups that have long criticised the Vatican for treating women as second-class citizens immediately praised the move as historic

Updated: 12:24am, 27 Apr, 2023

