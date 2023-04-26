A deal reached by EU member states and the European Parliament demands that airlines blend sustainable aviation fuels with kerosene in increasing amounts, from 2025. Photo: AP
EU lands deal to put greener fuel in planes
- A minimum 2 per cent of synthetic, biofuel or recycled from waste gases and plastic, would be mixed into currently used kerosene, rising to 70 per cent by 2050
- The European Commission said the drive to increase sustainable aviation fuels would cut aircraft carbon dioxide emissions by two-thirds by 2050
