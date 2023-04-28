US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was tricked into an extended phone call in January with Russian pranksters posing as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Powell appeared to discuss the economic impact of interest rate hikes. Videos of the phone call have been posted on social media. In one clip, Powell says a “recession is almost as likely as very slow growth” this year. Powell has said before that the Fed’s rapid series of rate hikes in the past year would slow the economy and even potentially cause a recession. MUST WATCH: Jerome Powell was prank called by Russians pretending to be Zelenksky. In the call, the Fed Chair admitted that a US recession is likely. “This is what it takes to get inflation down.” pic.twitter.com/t61gZGqw16 — Stephen Geiger (@Stephen_Geiger) April 27, 2023 A spokesperson for the Federal Reserve said “the video appears to have been edited, and I cannot confirm it is accurate”. “Chair Powell participated in a conversation in January with someone who misrepresented himself as the Ukrainian president,” the spokesperson said. “It was a friendly conversation and took place in a context of our standing in support of the Ukrainian people in this challenging time. No sensitive or confidential information was discussed.” The spokesperson would not say whether the call demonstrated that the Fed faces security lapses or what steps would be taken to try to prevent it from occurring again. “The matter has been referred to appropriate law enforcement, and out of respect for their efforts we won’t be commenting further,” the spokesperson said. The phone call was reportedly carried out by a duo of long-time Russian pranksters, Vladimir Kutznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov , according to Bloomberg News. The pair have previously tricked other world leaders into conversations under false pretences, including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde earlier this year and then-UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in 2018. The two previously held a conversation with Angela Merkel, Germany’s former chancellor, pretending to be former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko. The Powell call received wide coverage in Russian state media, which usually revels in the embarrassing episodes orchestrated by the pair. On their channel in the Russian VK social network, they devoted an entire show to it, including commentary from Viktor Bout, the arms dealer convicted in the US who returned to Russia late last year in a prisoner swap. Additional reporting by Bloomberg