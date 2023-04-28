Eva Green in a scene with Daniel Craig in Casino Royale. The star has won a court case for her fee from an independent film called A Patriot. Photo: Handout
Star Eva Green wins London court case over US$1 million fee for failed film
- The French actress, who starred in James Bond’s Casino Royale, said White Lantern Films and SMC Specialty Finance owed her money for independent film A Patriot
- Green said she had become concerned the film’s production team had been cutting corners, citing how her stunt training had been reduced from 4 weeks to 5 days
