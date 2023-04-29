Dutch clinical guidelines say a donor should not father more than 25 children in 12 families, but judges said the man had helped produce between 550 and 600 children since he started as a sperm donor in 2007. Image: Shutterstock
Dutch court orders sperm donor to stop after 550 children
- The man, who is accused of lying to families about the number of offspring he has fathered, faces a US$110,000 fine and other penalties for every transgression
- Being part of a huge, unchosen ‘kinship network’ could have consequences for the children, including psychological problems around identity and fears of incest
Dutch clinical guidelines say a donor should not father more than 25 children in 12 families, but judges said the man had helped produce between 550 and 600 children since he started as a sperm donor in 2007. Image: Shutterstock