The EU needs alternative sources of diesel now that it has cut off direct flows from Russia. Photo: Bloomberg
Russia
Cheap Russian oil snapped up by India still powering Europe despite sanctions

  • The Asian country buys Russian crude, turns it into fuels like diesel, and ships it back to Europe at a mark-up
  • The European Union last year barred almost any seaborne crude oil imports from Moscow, previously its top supplier

Bloomberg

Updated: 12:15pm, 29 Apr, 2023

