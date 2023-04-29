An advertisement put up by animal rights group PETA, in the English seaside town of Cleethorpes, has gone viral after suggesting that eating cats and fish is the same thing. Photo: PETA
Eating cats and fish is the same thing, suggests advert outside UK chip shop
- An advertisement put up by animal rights group PETA outside a fish and chip shop has ruffled some people’s feathers
- It shows a woman dressed as a fishmonger holding a cat with the caption: ‘Sea things in a different light. Respect all life. Go vegan’
An advertisement put up by animal rights group PETA, in the English seaside town of Cleethorpes, has gone viral after suggesting that eating cats and fish is the same thing. Photo: PETA