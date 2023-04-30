Pope Francis in the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pope Francis warns against ‘evils of indifference’ in Viktor Orban’s Hungary while greeting refugees
- Around 600 refugees – mostly from Ukraine – gathered at St Elizabeth’s Church in Budapest to listen to the pope. About a thousand more gathered outside
- The pope thanked Hungary ‘for having welcomed – not only with generosity but also with enthusiasm – so many refugees from Ukraine’
