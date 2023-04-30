The sculpture of Freya the walrus, made by the artist Astri Tonoian is unveiled at Kongen Marina by Frognerkilen, Oslo, Norway on Saturday. Photo: NTB / Annika Byrde via Reuters
Life-size bronze sculpture of euthanised walrus unveiled in Norway
- The walrus, named Freya, become a popular attraction among Oslo residents but authorities euthanised the mammal – causing public outrage
- The sculpture by Norwegian artist Astri Tonoian was unveiled on Saturday at the Oslo marina near where the mammal was seen resting last summer
