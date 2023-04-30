Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Volodymyr Zelensky: Russian soldiers are all responsible for war crimes

  • ‘Not only the commanders, but all of you, you are all terrorists and murderers and all of you must be punished,’ the Ukrainian president said on Saturday
  • The comments follow a missile strike on the city of Uman that killed 23 people on Friday. Among them, according to Zelensky, were six minors

Agencies

Updated: 7:14am, 30 Apr, 2023

