French police at the Bulgari jewellery shop following a robbery at Place Vendome in Paris, France in September 2021.The same boutique was robbed on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Motorbike-riding thieves grab millions in Paris jewellery heist at Bulgari boutique
- Three people who arrived on two motorbikes entered the shop in the Place Vendome on Saturday and two were carrying long weapons, police said
- The full extent of the haul and damage, estimated at several million euros, was still being assessed, a source said
French police at the Bulgari jewellery shop following a robbery at Place Vendome in Paris, France in September 2021.The same boutique was robbed on Sunday. Photo: Reuters