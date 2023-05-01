Britain’s King Charles poses for a photograph in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo: Buckingham Palace via AP
Britain’s King Charles poses for a photograph in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo: Buckingham Palace via AP
British people urged to swear allegiance to King Charles in move that has upset antiroyalists

  • The Archbishop of Canterbury called on all people in the UK and other places where King Charles is the head of state to swear allegiance
  • A spokesman for antimonarchy group Republic said: ‘In a democracy it is the head of state who should be swearing allegiance to the people, not the other way around’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:32am, 1 May, 2023

