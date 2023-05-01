Pope Francis following a farewell ceremony at Budapest International Airport, Hungary. Photo: AFP
Pope says Vatican involved in secret Ukraine peace ‘mission’

  • Pope Francis spoke of a mission ‘not yet public’ during his return journey from a three-day visit to Hungary
  • The Catholic Church has repeatedly offered itself as a mediator since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022

Reuters
Updated: 12:09pm, 1 May, 2023

