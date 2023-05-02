Caroline de Guitaut, Deputy Surveyor of the King’s Works of Art for the Royal Collection Trust, adjusts the Imperial Mantle in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
‘Eco-friendly’ King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
- The monarch will wear items such as a glove made for his grandfather, George VI, instead of having new ones made
- Much of the regalia dates back centuries, but Charles will also reuse some garments from more recent coronations
