England’s Lionesses won the Euro 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
Fifa threatens TV blackout of Women’s World Cup in Europe’s ‘Big 5’ nations over ‘unacceptable’ bids
- Fifa says viewership for the women’s event are 50-60 per cent of the men’s event, yet broadcasters are bidding 20-100 times lower
- The row comes at a time of surging popularity for women’s football, and Fifa chief Gianni Infantino says the disparity in fees is a ‘slap in the face’ to all women players
