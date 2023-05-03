Man arrested after ‘controlled explosion’ at Buckingham Palace

British police arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for throwing what they believe were shotgun cartridges.

The incident also prompted officers to carry out a controlled explosion in the area, days ahead of King Charles’ coronation ceremony.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Officers quickly detained the man at around 7pm on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace … and threw a number of items – suspected to be shotgun cartridges – into the palace grounds.”