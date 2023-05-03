A view across the Kerch Strait shows smoke rising above a fuel depot near the Crimean bridge in the village of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar region. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia’s FSB arrests Crimea ‘sabotage’ suspects after attacks
- Russia’s FSB said the group had planned to assassinate officials including the Moscow-installed head of Crimea
- Russian territory and Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, have been hit in recent days by a series of attacks
