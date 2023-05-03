Ambulance arrive at the site as police officers block a street near the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Belgrade. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | Teen boy shoots his teacher, kills 8 children, at school in Serbian capital
- A 14-year-old boy shot his teacher in a Belgrade classroom on Wednesday morning before opening fire on other students and security guards
- An interior ministry statement said eight children and a security guard had been killed
