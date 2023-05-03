Police in London with a Just Stop Oil protester during a demonstration on Wednesday. There will be thousands of officers on the streets of the capital over the coronation weekend. Photo: EPA-EFE
29,000 UK police called up for massive coronation security operation
- ‘Tolerance for disruption will be low,’ said London’s Metropolitan police, with event ‘one of most significant, largest security operations’ in force’s history
- Nation is preparing for crowning of King Charles on Saturday amid potential challenges, including demonstrating republicans who are against the monarchy
Police in London with a Just Stop Oil protester during a demonstration on Wednesday. There will be thousands of officers on the streets of the capital over the coronation weekend. Photo: EPA-EFE