Police arrested suspects and raided homes early Wednesday across Germany in a massive effort to clamp down on member of the Italian ’Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate. Photo: AP
Chinese money brokers helped facilitate drugs trade, now 100 Italian ‘Ndrangheta mafia members have been arrested in Europe

  • Police in Europe arrested 100 people in crackdown that dealt a ‘serious blow’ to the Italian ‘Ndrangheta mafia, with suspects accused of drugs and weapons trafficking
  • The network used Chinese money brokers in Italy and Colombia to arrange for funds to be moved to pay for drug deals

Reuters
Updated: 12:00am, 4 May, 2023

