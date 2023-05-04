German shepherd puppy Arkadas is held by a soldier at a military base in Mexico City on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Turkey gifts Mexico adorable pup after a rescue dog was lost on earthquake duty

  • Three-month-old German shepherd Arkadas – ‘friend’ in Turkish – will join the famed canine unit that helps locate survivors during natural disasters
  • The pup will be taught by the same trainer who cared for Proteo, the rescue dog that died on mission in Turkey after a massive magnitude 7.8 earthquake

Reuters
Updated: 6:03am, 4 May, 2023

