Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province. China consumes half the world’s coal. Photo: AP
Germany urges China to take greater responsibility on climate, such as funding for poor countries
- Mainland China, which accounts for about half of the world’s total annual coal consumption, needs to do more in terms of climate commitments, German envoy says
- Europe’s largest economy is contributing an extra US$2.2 billion to a global Green Climate Fund to speed the transition to low-emission sustainable development
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province. China consumes half the world’s coal. Photo: AP