The signature quiche for King Charles’ coronation is placed on a table during a Coronation Big Lunch at Westminster Abbey in April. Photo: Coronation Big Lunch/Eden Project via Reuters
Sorry, King Charles, your ‘Coronation Quiche’ is actually a tart, French purists say
- The vegetarian concoction, which reflects the UK monarch’s environmental concerns, has not impressed connoisseurs in the land where the quiche lorraine was born
- The mother of all quiches first appeared in around 1540, during the peaceful and prosperous rule of another Charles III, then duke of Lorraine
The signature quiche for King Charles’ coronation is placed on a table during a Coronation Big Lunch at Westminster Abbey in April. Photo: Coronation Big Lunch/Eden Project via Reuters