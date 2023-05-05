The signature quiche for King Charles’ coronation is placed on a table during a Coronation Big Lunch at Westminster Abbey in April. Photo: Coronation Big Lunch/Eden Project via Reuters
Royalty
Sorry, King Charles, your ‘Coronation Quiche’ is actually a tart, French purists say

  • The vegetarian concoction, which reflects the UK monarch’s environmental concerns, has not impressed connoisseurs in the land where the quiche lorraine was born
  • The mother of all quiches first appeared in around 1540, during the peaceful and prosperous rule of another Charles III, then duke of Lorraine

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:47am, 5 May, 2023

