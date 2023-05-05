A member of security forces at a checkpoint following shooting, in Dubona, Serbia. Photo: Reuters
Serbia mass killings: 8 shot in drive-by attack a day after 9 die in school shooting
- Police search for suspect who opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle, killing at least eight people
- A day earlier, a 13-year-old student shot dead eight peers and a security guard in a Belgrade junior school
