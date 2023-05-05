Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks at an undisclosed location, in this still image taken from video released on May 5, 2023. Photo: Press service of “Concord” via Reuters
Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks at an undisclosed location, in this still image taken from video released on May 5, 2023. Photo: Press service of “Concord” via Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: surrounded by corpses, Wagner’s Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

  • Mercenary boss lashed out at Russia’s defence minister and a top general, blaming them for a lack of ammunition
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin has frequently clashed with Moscow’s defence establishment over the conduct of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:07pm, 5 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks at an undisclosed location, in this still image taken from video released on May 5, 2023. Photo: Press service of “Concord” via Reuters
Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks at an undisclosed location, in this still image taken from video released on May 5, 2023. Photo: Press service of “Concord” via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE