Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party suffering losses in local elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party suffering losses in local elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain
World /  Europe

UK Tories suffer massive blow in first electoral test for PM Rishi Sunak amid ‘dark day for democracy’

  • Sunak insisted it was ‘hard to draw firm conclusions’ from the initial results despite his party suffering major losses
  • Campaigners opposed to the introduction of photo ID, have claimed thousands of people had been denied their right to vote

dpa
dpa

Updated: 7:28pm, 5 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party suffering losses in local elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party suffering losses in local elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE