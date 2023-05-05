Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party suffering losses in local elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK Tories suffer massive blow in first electoral test for PM Rishi Sunak amid ‘dark day for democracy’
- Sunak insisted it was ‘hard to draw firm conclusions’ from the initial results despite his party suffering major losses
- Campaigners opposed to the introduction of photo ID, have claimed thousands of people had been denied their right to vote
