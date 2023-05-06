Britain’s King Charles shakes hands with supporters outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, ahead of his coronation. Photo: Reuters
King Charles
King Charles coronation: royals surprise crowd outside Buckingham Palace

  • Fans screamed the British monarch’s name as he emerged from a Bentley and approached to shake hands with well-wishers
  • Prince William and Kate also greeted the public during the walkabout, posing for selfies and chit-chatting

Associated Press
Updated: 4:34am, 6 May, 2023

