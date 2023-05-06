The coronation, the first of a king since 1937, is the religious confirmation of Charles’s accession. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
King Charles coronation: UK monarch to finally get his crown in tradition-steeped ceremony
- The historic St Edward’s Crown will be placed on Charles’s head at London’s Westminster Abbey in a Christian ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of history and tradition
- His wife Camilla will also be crowned queen during the two-hour service taking place amid a cost of living crisis and waning support for the monarchy, particularly among the young
