INTRODUCTION

Welcome to our live coverage of the coronation of King Charles.

Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe have gathered to celebrate the formal coronation of King Charles as England’s and Britain’s 62nd monarch in London.

The king, 74, ascended to the throne in September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign.

King Charles is the oldest person to assume the role of head of state in the United Kingdom and is formally being crowned at historic Westminster Abbey following a period of mourning.

Millions of Britons are expected to celebrate the event by lining the processional route on Saturday or street parties on Sunday as part of a three-day holiday weekend.