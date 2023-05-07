A Ukrainian prisoner of war speaks to relatives via mobile phone after a swap, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War / Handout via Reuters
Ukraine hails return of 45 Azov fighters; Russia says 3 of its pilots have been released
- The freed Ukrainian prisoners included 42 men and three women from the Azov battalion, said Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office
- The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that three pilots had been returned and were being provided with medical and psychological help
