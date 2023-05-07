Mourners attend a funeral for five people killed during the second mass shooting in two days, in the village of Malo Orasje, south of Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday. Photo: AP
Serbian man confesses to killing eight in shooting rampage – prosecutors
- Prosecutors said a man has admitted shooting at numerous people in three different locations near the town of Mladenovac on Thursday with an automatic rifle
- Serbia is also in shock after a mass shooting at a school in Belgrade on Wednesday in which nine people were killed
