Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. Photo: Pool/AFP
King Charles
King Charles coronation: Prince Harry an odd man out during father’s big day

  • On his father’s biggest day, Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey alone and left alone. The disgruntled Duke of Sussex sat two rows behind his brother
  • His isolation was likely the result of him quitting his royal duties and airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive bestselling memoir, ‘Spare’

Associated Press
Updated: 1:31pm, 7 May, 2023

