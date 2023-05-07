Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. Photo: Pool/AFP
King Charles coronation: Prince Harry an odd man out during father’s big day
- On his father’s biggest day, Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey alone and left alone. The disgruntled Duke of Sussex sat two rows behind his brother
- His isolation was likely the result of him quitting his royal duties and airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive bestselling memoir, ‘Spare’
