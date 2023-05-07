New Zealand army personnel fire a 21-gun salute in Wellington to commemorate the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force via AFP.
Australia, New Zealand mark King Charles’ coronation with 21-gun salutes
- King Charles is head of state in Australia, New Zealand and 12 other Commonwealth realms outside the UK, although role is largely ceremonial
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his NZ counterpart Chris Hipkins, both in favour of breaking with monarchy, attended coronation in London
