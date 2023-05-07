Footage from an encounter between a US surveillance drone and a Russian fighter jet in March, which led to the drone crashing into the sea. Poland says a Russian jet flew aggressively and very closely to a Polish plane on border patrol for the EU on Friday. Photo: TNS
Polish plane on EU border patrol narrowly avoids collision with Russian jet
- Russian plane carried out ‘aggressive, dangerous manoeuvres’ around five metres away, says Poland; Romania also says Russian jet’s behaviour was unacceptable
- Poland’s border guard said its aircraft suffered from turbulence, loss of altitude and temporary loss of control, in incident in international airspace
