Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova delivers a statement at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits
- Zuzana Caputova chose central bank deputy governor Ludovit Odor to lead the government after Eduard Heger resigned on Sunday
- Slovakia’s political scene is fragmented ahead of an election that the largest opposition party, opposed to continued military aid to Ukraine, may win
