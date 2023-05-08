Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova delivers a statement at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova delivers a statement at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
European Union
World /  Europe

Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits

  • Zuzana Caputova chose central bank deputy governor Ludovit Odor to lead the government after Eduard Heger resigned on Sunday
  • Slovakia’s political scene is fragmented ahead of an election that the largest opposition party, opposed to continued military aid to Ukraine, may win

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:57am, 8 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova delivers a statement at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova delivers a statement at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE