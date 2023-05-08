Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla visit London’s Chinatown in February 2022. London’s Chinese community held a Poon Choi event in Chinatown on Sunday, celebrating the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: AFP
London’s Chinatown celebrates King Charles’ coronation with poon choi
- The event was part of the Coronation Big Lunch, a nationwide initiative aimed at bringing neighbours and communities together to celebrate the coronation
- ‘As a young mixed British-Chinese, it makes me so proud to share and celebrate Chinese culture on the streets of London,’ said Guo Toto, a British-Chinese model
Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla visit London’s Chinatown in February 2022. London’s Chinese community held a Poon Choi event in Chinatown on Sunday, celebrating the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: AFP