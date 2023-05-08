Britain revelled in the coronation of King Charles on Sunday as it staged a star-studded concert watched by 20,000 people at Windsor Castle and millions more across the country and world. Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, watched on from a royal box in the grounds of the castle west of London, as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and British band Take That topped the bill of performers. Screens erected nationwide broadcast the event – featuring a 70-piece orchestra, choirs and several unique dramatic performances – to communities, while organisers said it would also be seen in more than 100 countries. “We are delighted and honoured to be joined by our newly crowned King Charles III, whose lifelong passion for the arts we will be celebrating throughout the show,” host Hugh Bonneville promised the crowd. “He himself, of course, is a painter, an artist – the artist formerly known as Prince,” Downton Abbey and Paddington actor Bonneville quipped, earning widespread laughs, including from the former Prince of Wales. Charles’ coronation as monarch of the UK and 14 Commonwealth countries was the first in Britain in seven decades. Saturday’s glittering Westminster Abbey ceremony, steeped in 1,000 years of tradition and ritual, was attended by global royalty and world leaders, as well as hundreds of community and charity representatives from across the UK. Thanking all those involved, Buckingham Palace said Charles and Camilla had been “deeply touched” by it. Monday has been declared a public holiday – meaning people can enjoy Sunday unencumbered. Earlier, partygoers flocked to tens of thousands of street celebrations and “Big Lunch” events looking to bring modern Britain’s communities closer. After the post-World War II hardships, street parties were a major feature of Queen Elizabeth ’s 1953 coronation – and a memorable part of celebrations for her long reign in 1977 and her platinum jubilee last year. “It’s lovely … you need these things to bring the community together,” Annette Cathcart, 67, told Agence France-Presse from a gathering at the village hall in Ashley Green, in Buckinghamshire. “It’s the perfect way to celebrate.” Australia, New Zealand mark King Charles’ coronation with 21-gun salutes More than 67,000 big lunches were planned, according to organisers Eden Project Communities, with Coronation Quiches – the specially created, baked savoury tart featuring spinach, broad beans and tarragon – encouraged. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted one in Downing Street, inviting community volunteers, Ukrainian refugees and dignitaries including US First Lady Jill Biden. The British leader was joined by his wife, two daughters and the family dog, Nova, who sported a Union flag bandana. Attention soon turned to Windsor, where the evening spectacle harked back to previous royal jubilees of the late queen. Guests waved more union flags as senior royals – including Prince William, wife Kate, and two of their three children – Sunak and other VIPs joined Charles and Camilla. Earlier, William surprised fans on Windsor’s Long Walk with an unannounced visit alongside Kate, sipping home-made cocktails with one family of royal fans, before the heir to the throne delivers a speech at the concert. It opened with an Ibiza Classics performance by DJ Pete Tong – reportedly on the request of the king – followed by British singer Olly Murs and a flurry of other stars. An early highlight saw the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art combine for a one-off performance. Lionel Richie lit up the show midway through, performing hits such as Easy Like Sunday Morning and All Night Long , shortly after Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel sang You’ll Never Walk Alone . Also performing were Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Paloma Faith and Nicole Scherzinger. Hollywood star Tom Cruise, actress Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Tom Jones all appeared via video message. A series of pre-recorded sketches also aired, revealing little-known facts about Charles and included moments from The Muppets and beloved literary character Winnie the Pooh. The evening featured “Lighting up the Nation”, in which well-known locations across Britain were illuminated using projections, lasers and drone displays. The once-in-a-generation coronation dominated British media on Sunday, with focus on the magnificence of the ceremony despite the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles’ coronation The cost of the coronation – reported to be upwards of £100 million (US$126 million) – has caused disquiet as many Britons struggle with rising bills and widespread strikes. Many covered the arrest of anti-monarchists even before they had a chance to protest, which has prompted heavy criticism from rights groups. The BBC said more than 14 million watched the ceremony on its two main terrestrial channels – well down on previous major royal occasions. Meanwhile, it reportedly was not all smooth sailing for the king. Charles grumbled about not being “on time” and that “this is boring” as a hiccup delayed the start of his coronation, according to a lip reader who analysed footage of the monarch for Sky News.