Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, speaks during an election campaign rally in Istanbul. Photo: Bloomberg
Turkey’s Erdogan calls opponent a ‘drunk’ as tight election looms
- Turkey’s president stepped up his rhetoric against opponents a week before what is expected to be a tight election
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade rule could hang in the balance, with latest polls suggesting the vote may go to a run-off
