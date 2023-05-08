Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, speaks during an election campaign rally in Istanbul. Photo: Bloomberg
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, speaks during an election campaign rally in Istanbul. Photo: Bloomberg
Turkey
World /  Europe

Turkey’s Erdogan calls opponent a ‘drunk’ as tight election looms

  • Turkey’s president stepped up his rhetoric against opponents a week before what is expected to be a tight election
  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade rule could hang in the balance, with latest polls suggesting the vote may go to a run-off

Agencies

Updated: 12:50pm, 8 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, speaks during an election campaign rally in Istanbul. Photo: Bloomberg
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, speaks during an election campaign rally in Istanbul. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE