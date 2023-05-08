Ukraine war shadows Victory Day, Russia’s integral holiday

Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, lauds two tenets that are central to the country’s identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year. The holiday falling on Tuesday marks the 78th anniversary of Germany’s capitulation in World War II after a relentless Red Army offensive pushed German forces from Stalingrad, deep inside Russia, all the way to Berlin, about 2,200km (1,300 miles). The Soviet Union lost at least 20 million people in the war; the suffering and valour that went into the German defeat have been touchstones ever since. However, many regions have cancelled their May 9 observances because of concerns the events could be targets for Ukrainian attacks. Moscow’s famed Red Square military parade will go ahead following Russia’s claim of an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin, whose spires loom next to the parade venue. For all the fearsome armaments that will growl through the square, Russia’s failure to make gains in Ukraine spoils the image of its army’s indomitability. China’s Qin Gang pledges to keep Moscow close in Ukraine peace bid After seizing sizeable parts of the neighbouring country in the opening weeks of the invasion, the Russian campaign saw an abandoned attempt to enter Kyiv, retreats in northern and southern Ukraine, and an inability to take Bakhmut, a small city of questionable value, despite months of exceptionally gruesome fighting. President Vladimir Putin, in his speech during the parade, is sure to praise the Red Army’s determination to wipe out Nazism and to repeat his assertion that Russia is taking the moral high ground by fighting an alleged Nazi regime in Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president. On Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had submitted a bill to parliament officially making May 8 a day of remembrance and victory, while May 9 – when Russia marks victory day – would become Europe Day. Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender came into force at 11.01pm on May 8, 1945, which was already May 9 in Moscow. Speaking to the nation on a hill overlooking Kyiv, Zelensky said: “All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated. “Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now,” he added. Moscow has stepped up attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities across the country before May 9, and some commentators say Putin wants to secure some kind of victory in the grinding war to coincide with the holiday. On Monday, Ukrainian forces said they had downed 35 attack drones launched by Russia, which left five people wounded in Kyiv. In the southern region of Odesa, officials reported an air strike hitting a warehouse, in which three people were injured. Russians have also been rattled by attacks, likely committed by Ukraine or by domestic opponents, that have risen sharply in recent weeks. Wagner Group says it is receiving supplies after threatened Bakhmut retreat Two freight trains derailed last week in bomb explosions in the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine. Notably, the region’s authorities did not blame Ukraine, which could be an attempt to whitewash the Ukrainian capability to carry out sabotage. But Bryansk authorities claimed in March that two people were shot and killed when alleged Ukrainian saboteurs penetrated the region. The region also has come under sporadic cross-border shelling, including last month, when four people were killed. Three prominent supporters of the war in Ukraine also were killed or injured on their home turf elsewhere in Russia. A car-bombing last week in the Nizhny Novgorod region that officials blamed on Ukraine and the United States severely injured nationalist novelist Zakhar Prilepin and killed his driver. Last year, Darya Dugina, a commentator with a nationalist TV channel, died in a car bombing outside Moscow, and authorities alleged Ukrainian intelligence was behind the April death in St Petersburg of prominent pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed when a bomb inside a statuette he was handed at a restaurant party exploded. Amid the heightened security worries, authorities also cancelled one of Victory Day’s most notable observances, the “Immortal Regiment” processions in which throngs of citizens take to the streets holding portraits of relatives who died or served in World War II. The processions carry an air of genuine emotion, in sharp contrast to the obedient stone-faced soldiers who march across Red Square during the tightly regimented military parades that change little from year to year. Although the processions are moving and impressively large, authorities “thought that the risks were becoming prohibitive,” said Russian analyst Dmitry Oreshkin, now at the Free University in Riga, Latvia. “If some kind of drones fly there, penetrate through the impenetrable border … then why can’t they drop something on this column?” Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse and Reuters