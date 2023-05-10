Arman Soldin in a trench in Ukraine. He was remembered as a journalist ‘totally devoted to his craft’. File photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed during rocket attack near Bakhmut

  • Video coordinator Arman Soldin, 32, was killed in eastern Ukraine when a rocket struck close to where he was lying
  • Soldin’s death means at least 11 journalists or fixers and drivers for media teams have been killed covering the war

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:16am, 10 May, 2023

