Serbia has launched a gun amnesty after recent mass killings followed by protests. Photo: AP
Serbians surrender about 3,000 weapons after mass shootings
- Amnesty was launched after a 13 year-old schoolboy with two guns allegedly killed 8 pupils and a security guard and wounded 6 other pupils and a teacher
- President Aleksandar Vucic had announced additional checks of gun owners and shooting ranges, greater police presence in schools and changes to criminal code
