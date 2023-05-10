Serbia has launched a gun amnesty after recent mass killings followed by protests. Photo: AP
Serbians surrender about 3,000 weapons after mass shootings

  • Amnesty was launched after a 13 year-old schoolboy with two guns allegedly killed 8 pupils and a security guard and wounded 6 other pupils and a teacher
  • President Aleksandar Vucic had announced additional checks of gun owners and shooting ranges, greater police presence in schools and changes to criminal code

Reuters
Updated: 7:44pm, 10 May, 2023

