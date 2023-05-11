‘All levels of society have been affected by HIV/AIDS’, Francoise Barre-Sinoussi, the French virologist who helped discover the virus says. Photo: AFP
Discovering HIV started ‘race against time’ for French scientist
- As the anniversary of the discovery of HIV approaches, Nobel laureate virologist Francoise Barre-Sinoussi describes how that happened
- ‘All levels of society have been affected by HIV/Aids, which has always been a battle on multiple fronts’, Barre-Sinoussi says
‘All levels of society have been affected by HIV/AIDS’, Francoise Barre-Sinoussi, the French virologist who helped discover the virus says. Photo: AFP